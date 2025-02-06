Watch: French Ballerina Dances on Ship’s Bow in Freezing Temperatures, Netizens in Awe

Victoria Dauberville’s viral dance video has captured the hearts of millions. | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: A stunning dance video of French ballerina Victoria Dauberville has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens mesmerized by her grace.

The viral video, filmed by her husband Matheu Forget, shows Dauberville performing an elegant ballet routine on the bow of a Ponant cruise ship, set against a dramatic backdrop of floating ice blocks in freezing temperatures.

Victoria Dauberville’s Dance Video:

Many users are expressing admiration for her determination and skill.

Shot in Antarctica, the dance video quickly went viral, with many social media users praising her dedication and talent.

Dauberville’s fluid and graceful movements, along with the breathtaking scenery, have left netizens questioning whether the video is real or created by AI.

Social Media Reacts:

“Magnifique merci” (Beautiful, thank you), wrote one Instagram user, while another commented, “Wow, stunning.” Many others called it “sublime” and “magnificent,” with one user describing it as “such a poetic feat.”