Published 17:33 IST, October 19th 2024
Train-Stopping Moment: Hero Loco Pilots Stop In Time To Allow Herd Of Elephants Cross Tracks
A surprising video has surfaced on social media that shows a herd of elephants crossing the railway track and how the loco pilots stopped the train on time.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Loco Pilots Stop In Time To Allow Herd Of Elephants Cross Tracks, Viral Video | Image: X/viral
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:33 IST, October 19th 2024