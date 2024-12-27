Viral Video: Man Discovers Snake Hiding in Helmet, Bites Rider on the Head | Watch

Viral Video: A jaw-dropping video from South India has gone viral, showing a baby king cobra hiding inside a helmet. The video captures a snake rescuer cautiously poking the helmet with a stick, revealing the venomous snake and leaving viewers both shocked and horrified.

Watch the video:

This video brings back memories of a similar incident in Kerala in October 2023. A man named Sojan left his helmet on a platform near his workplace. Later, when he picked it up, he noticed strange movement inside. He quickly contacted the forest department, and a volunteer named Lijo arrived to check. He found a two-month-old cobra hidden inside. Despite its small size, it was very dangerous because of its venom.