Published 08:59 IST, December 27th 2024
Viral Video: Man Discovers Snake Hiding in Helmet, Bites Rider on the Head | Watch
A viral video from South India shows a baby king cobra hidden inside a helmet.
- Viral News
Viral Video: A jaw-dropping video from South India has gone viral, showing a baby king cobra hiding inside a helmet. The video captures a snake rescuer cautiously poking the helmet with a stick, revealing the venomous snake and leaving viewers both shocked and horrified.
Watch the video:
The video, shared widely on social media platform X, has already garnered over 1 million views. Many viewers expressed their shock in comment section.
One user commented, "shocking video", Another commented, "very very dangerous". Third user asked, "is man alive?"
This video brings back memories of a similar incident in Kerala in October 2023. A man named Sojan left his helmet on a platform near his workplace. Later, when he picked it up, he noticed strange movement inside. He quickly contacted the forest department, and a volunteer named Lijo arrived to check. He found a two-month-old cobra hidden inside. Despite its small size, it was very dangerous because of its venom.
