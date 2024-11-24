Viral Video: Passenger Suffers Heart Attack Inside Train, TTE Saves Life

Viral News: Elderly passenger suffers heart attack inside train, where TTE comes to his rescue. The video of this lifesaving act is now Viral on social media.

Passenger Suffers Heart Attack Inside Train

The shocking incident took place inside the sleeper coach of Amrapali Express, where a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack while travelling.

The heroic act of the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) present inside the coach saved the life of this old passenger who suffered an attack during the journey. TTE Suden action caught the attention of the Railways Ministry as well as netizens praising the lifesaving act.

The official social media account of the rail ministry shared this video praising the act of TTE that saved an old man's life.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Netizens React to TTE Viral Video

Netizens in the comment section appreciated this heroic act of TTE. Comments like “great job." “It's their job,” a user wrote, while another said, “Grand salute to the TTE.”