Viral Video Shows Ahmedabad Auto Driver Singing Coldplay Song

Ahmedabad: A video is going viral on social media said to be from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where an auto driver caught on camera singing coldplay song.

Auto Driver Singing Coldplay Song

The video shared on social media platform instagram comes with a caption that SAYS, “Found this auto driver enjoying coldplay tunes in Ahmedabad. @coldplay should invite him to their next performance. Getting on to the stage in his auto.”

Auto driver was singing along to Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars" while driving and has gone viral, capturing the hearts of netizens.

The viral video clip shows the auto driver fully immersed in the music, effortlessly belting out the lyrics as he cruises through the city streets. The video struck a chord with social media users, with many suggesting that the auto driver deserves a special invite to Coldplay's next concert.

Ahmedabad Auto Driver Viral Video

Netizens React to Viral Auto Driver Video

"Found this auto driver enjoying Coldplay tunes in Ahmedabad. Coldplay should invite him to their next performance. Getting on to the stage in his auto," the caption read. The comments section was flooded with praise and admiration for the driver's passion and enthusiasm.

Coldplay recently wrapped up their India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour with two grand concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. According to Guinness World Records, the British band delivered the largest stadium show in the city's history, with over 2,33,000 fans attending across two nights.