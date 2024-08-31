sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:59 IST, August 31st 2024

Viral Video: Stray Dog Attacks Woman in Bengaluru's Banaswadi; Incident Sparks Concerns

A viral video circulating online shows a stray dog attacking a woman walking in the OMBR Layout area of Banaswadi, North Bengaluru.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The CCTV footage captures the woman calmly walking before being suddenly attacked by the aggressive dog. | Image: Republic
