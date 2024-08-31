Published 14:59 IST, August 31st 2024
Viral Video: Stray Dog Attacks Woman in Bengaluru's Banaswadi; Incident Sparks Concerns
A viral video circulating online shows a stray dog attacking a woman walking in the OMBR Layout area of Banaswadi, North Bengaluru.
- Viral News
1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The CCTV footage captures the woman calmly walking before being suddenly attacked by the aggressive dog. | Image: Republic
- 1 min read
14:58 IST, August 31st 2024