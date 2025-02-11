Viral Video: Unable to Board Train to Maha Kumbh, Frustrated Devotees Break Glass Window at Madhubani Station

A video shows frustrated devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj broke the glass windows of trains. | Image: X

Viral Video: A video shared on social media shows chaos erupting at Madhubani railway station in Bihar , where frustrated devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj broke the glass windows of trains and forced their way into the compartments, desperate to board the already packed train.

Eyewitnesses reported that the AC coaches were overcrowded, preventing the doors from opening. As the crowd at the station grew larger, some passengers attempted to climb through the windows, while others resorted to breaking the glass in frustration.

The chaos wasn't limited to Madhubani. A similar incident occurred in Jalgaon, Maharashtra , where miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the Taptiganga Express, which was traveling from Surat to Prayagraj.