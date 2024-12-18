Viral Video: Woman Slaps 6-Year-Old, Thrashes Neighbour After Argument at Greater Noida Society

Viral Video: A shocking incident has come to light from Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida, where a heated argument between two children spiraled into a major fight between their mothers, going viral on social media.

In a distressing video, a woman is seen slapping a six-year-old boy after a small altercation between him and another child. The incident has sparked outrage, with the boy's father filing a formal complaint with the local police, though no FIR has been lodged yet.

Reports indicate that a group of children was returning home from school when two of them got into a minor scuffle, with one child allegedly pushing the other. The mother of the child who was pushed became enraged and slapped the other child across the face. The slap was so forceful that the boy was left with a bruise on his cheek.

When the mother of the slapped child arrived and confronted the woman who slapped him, a verbal altercation quickly escalated. The situation grew more tense as other women from the locality intervened. Despite the growing confrontation, the woman who slapped the child continued to show defiance, even threatening to slap the child again and using abusive language towards the onlookers. At one point, she even attempted to snatch the phone of a woman filming the incident.

Public Outrage

The video of the incident quickly spread across social media, leading to public outrage. Several residents of the society criticized the woman for her violent behavior. The father of the child who was slapped took immediate action and filed a written complaint at the Biserkh Police Station. However, despite the complaint, the police have not yet filed an FIR, stating that they are still investigating the matter.

The father of the child has demanded that the police register an FIR against the woman, while the police have assured that they are looking into the case.