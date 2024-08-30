Published 16:52 IST, August 30th 2024
Viral Video: Zomato Hero Braves Flooded Streets in Ahmedabad to Deliver Order Amid Heavy Downpour
A Zomato delivery agent wades through knee-deep water in Ahmedabad during heavy rains, earning praise for his dedication.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Viral Video: Zomato Hero Braves Flooded Streets in Ahmedabad to Deliver Order Amid Heavy Downpour | Image: X/ @vikunj1
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:52 IST, August 30th 2024