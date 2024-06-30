sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:29 IST, June 30th 2024

Viral: Woman's Addiction to Botox and Fillers, Spends Over Rs 52 Lakh On Cosmetic Treatments | WATCH

Fetisch Barbie, a social media personality known for her dramatic look, has gone viral after confessing to a so-called ‘addiction’ to botox and fillers.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fetisch Barbie, woman addicted to botox and fillers, goes viral on social media
Fetisch Barbie, woman addicted to botox and fillers, goes viral on social media | Image: instagram/@hookedonthelookshow
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:29 IST, June 30th 2024

Viral World News