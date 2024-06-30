Published 16:29 IST, June 30th 2024
Viral: Woman's Addiction to Botox and Fillers, Spends Over Rs 52 Lakh On Cosmetic Treatments | WATCH
Fetisch Barbie, a social media personality known for her dramatic look, has gone viral after confessing to a so-called ‘addiction’ to botox and fillers.
Rishi Shukla
Fetisch Barbie, woman addicted to botox and fillers, goes viral on social media | Image: instagram/@hookedonthelookshow
