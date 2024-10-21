sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • WATCH: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Celebrate Karwa Chauth, Ending Divorce Rumors

Published 14:53 IST, October 21st 2024

WATCH: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Celebrate Karwa Chauth, Ending Divorce Rumors

The vlogger couple Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have once again grabbed headlines for celebrating Karva Chauth together amid widespread divorce rumors.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee celebrates Karwa Chauth
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Celebrate Karwa Chauth, Ending Divorce Rumors | Image: @ taneja.gaurav
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:47 IST, October 21st 2024