Watch: Groom Gets 'Rejected' by Ghodi in the Most Unexpected Way, Internet Loves It

Viral Video: Weddings in India are known for their grand celebrations, and sometimes, the moments are so unexpected that they go viral in no time.

One such hilarious moment from a wedding is currently taking over social media, leaving netizens in splits.

A video showing a groom trying to mount his wedding horse has gone viral, but the horse had other plans.

In the video shared widely on Instagram, the groom, dressed in his traditional wedding attire, attempts to get on the ghodi, only to be swiftly knocked off. The 'ghodi' reacts quickly, throwing the groom to the ground, and at one point, even seems to kick him. Onlookers rush to save him, but not before the groom has a few uncomfortable moments.

Watch the video:

In the caption, the post humorously reads, “You’re in your 30s, it’s your first and last shot at getting married, and the traffic to your venue is so bad you start wondering if the universe is trying to tell you—Bro, stay single, it’s safer.”

Social Media Reacts:

One user jokingly wrote, “Ghode ko bhi dulha pasand nahi aaya.” Another quipped, “Ho gaya dulha ready!” Some users even joked, “This is what happens when you put a donkey on a horse.”