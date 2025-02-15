Updated 15:10 IST, February 15th 2025
Watch: Groom Gets 'Rejected' by Ghodi in the Most Unexpected Way, Internet Loves It
A viral video shows a groom attempting to mount a wedding horse, only to be unexpectedly thrown off.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Viral Video: Weddings in India are known for their grand celebrations, and sometimes, the moments are so unexpected that they go viral in no time.
One such hilarious moment from a wedding is currently taking over social media, leaving netizens in splits.
A video showing a groom trying to mount his wedding horse has gone viral, but the horse had other plans.
In the video shared widely on Instagram, the groom, dressed in his traditional wedding attire, attempts to get on the ghodi, only to be swiftly knocked off. The 'ghodi' reacts quickly, throwing the groom to the ground, and at one point, even seems to kick him. Onlookers rush to save him, but not before the groom has a few uncomfortable moments.
Watch the video:
In the caption, the post humorously reads, “You’re in your 30s, it’s your first and last shot at getting married, and the traffic to your venue is so bad you start wondering if the universe is trying to tell you—Bro, stay single, it’s safer.”
Social Media Reacts:
One user jokingly wrote, “Ghode ko bhi dulha pasand nahi aaya.” Another quipped, “Ho gaya dulha ready!” Some users even joked, “This is what happens when you put a donkey on a horse.”
Another hilarious video showed a groom being left behind by his baraat wedding procession due to heavy traffic. Stuck in the middle of the road, the groom had to run to catch up with his procession, leaving the internet in stitches. The video, shared on Instagram by ‘Shaurya Dawar,’ has already gathered over 101K likes.
Published 15:10 IST, February 15th 2025