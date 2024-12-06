Watch: Musk Carries Little X on His Shoulders at the Capitol, Netizens Call Him 'Good Dad'

Musk makes heads turn as he carries little X on his shoulders at the Capitol | Image: X

Viral News: Elon Musk was at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., to meet Senate Majority Leader John Thune. However, it wasn't just the meeting that captured attention—it was his 4-year-old son, 'Lil X.' An adorable video of Musk carrying Lil X on his shoulders quickly went Viral , drawing widespread attention online.

X Æ A-12, or 'X' for short, wore a similar outfit to his father's and quietly observed the scene from his dad's shoulder while being photographed by the paparazzi.

How did the internet react?

The video sparked a range of reactions across social media. One user praised Musk for his parenting, saying, "That's awesome. I love that he prioritizes his children."

For some, the clip sparked nostalgia, with one user commenting, "I miss carrying my kids like that."

Another pointed out the toddler's attentiveness, writing, "He's very observant... taking it all in. This will definitely help mold him into a fine person."

"He looks so comfortable on his dad's shoulders. Plus, no shyness in public; looks so familiar with this kind of situation", a fourth remarked.