sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • Viral /
  • WATCH: The World's Creepiest McDonald's Near Rome Where Customers Dine with Skeletons

Published 09:49 IST, August 10th 2024

WATCH: The World's Creepiest McDonald's Near Rome Where Customers Dine with Skeletons

A post shared by content creators Kassidy and James in October 2023 has resurfaced, showcasing the "world's creepiest McDonald's."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A McDonalds in Frattocchie, a city about 12 miles south of Rome is called the world's Creepiest
A McDonalds in Frattocchie, a city about 12 miles south of Rome is called the world's Creepiest | Image: kassidy.and.james
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:49 IST, August 10th 2024