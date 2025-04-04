Who is Joanna Jewel? Kerala Activist Who Won National Youth Award for Raising Awareness on Menstrual Health

Who is Joanna Jewel? Kerala Activist Who Won National Youth Award | Image: X

Joanna Jewel M, a passionate social activist from Wayanad, Kerala, has been honored with the prestigious National Youth Award for 2022-23 for her outstanding efforts in promoting menstrual health and hygiene awareness. Through her impactful Smile Day Project, Joanna has empowered adolescent girls, especially those from tribal communities, by educating them about menstrual hygiene, breaking taboos, and fostering a culture of openness and support.

The Importance of Menstrual Hygiene Awareness

Menstrual hygiene is a critical aspect of health and well-being, especially for young girls and women in underserved communities. Proper menstrual hygiene management (MHM) can prevent health issues, improve school attendance, and boost confidence. Despite its importance, many girls face challenges due to a lack of resources, stigma, and misinformation. Advocates like Joanna Jewel are changing this narrative by raising awareness, providing sanitary products, and creating safe spaces for discussion.

Tips to Follow Menstrual Hygiene

Maintaining proper menstrual hygiene is essential for health, comfort, and overall well-being. Here are some simple tips to help manage menstrual hygiene effectively:

1. Use the Right Menstrual Products

- Choose productslike sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or period panties based on your comfort and flow.

- Change products regularly every 4 to 6 hours for pads and tampons, and as needed for menstrual cups.

2. Keep Everything Clean

- Wash your handsbefore and after changing your menstrual product.

- Clean your genital areawith mild soap and water, avoiding harsh chemicals or scented products that can cause irritation.

3. Change Pads or Tampons Frequently

- Don’t leave used productsin place for too long to avoid infections.

- Dispose of used products properlyin a sanitary bin or wrap them in paper before discarding.

4. Maintain Personal Hygiene

- Wear clean underwearand change it daily, or more often if needed.

- Avoid tight clothingduring your period to reduce discomfort and allow better airflow.

5. Stay Hydrated and Eat Healthy

- Drink plenty of waterto stay hydrated.

- Consume iron-rich foodslike leafy greens, legumes, and nuts to prevent anemia, especially if your period is heavy.

6. Manage Pain Effectively

- Use heating padsor warm compresses to relieve cramps.

- Consider light exerciselike walking or yoga to reduce period-related discomfort.

7. Keep Spare Supplies Handy

- Always carry extra pads, tampons, or menstrual cupsin your bag, along with tissues and a small hand sanitizer.

8. Dispose of Menstrual Waste Responsibly

- Use biodegradable bagsif possible.

- Avoid flushing pads or tampons, as they can cause blockages in plumbing systems.

9. Educate Yourself and Others

- Learn about your menstrual cycleand track your period for better management.

- Talk openlywith trusted friends or family members to break the stigma around menstruation.

10. Seek Medical Advice When Needed

- If you experience severe pain, heavy bleeding, irregular periods, or unusual symptoms, consult a healthcare professional.