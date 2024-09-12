sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Why Indians Lack Civic Sense?': Rajdhani Passenger Shares Dirty Coach Photo, Ignites Debate

Published 18:21 IST, September 12th 2024

'Why Indians Lack Civic Sense?': Rajdhani Passenger Shares Dirty Coach Photo, Ignites Debate

A passenger who boarded a Rajdhani train from Goa's Madgaon shared a photo of a coach filled with garbage and questioned peoples' civic sense.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rajdhani train dirty coach photo
Rajdhani passenger shares photo of dirty coach | Image: Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:20 IST, September 12th 2024