Published 15:10 IST, October 28th 2024

Woman Lashes At Matrimonial Match After Realising He Earns ₹3 lakhs, Not ₹30 lakhs

The man revealed conversation with a potential matrimonial match who cursed him after discovering his salary is ₹3 lakhs per annum, not ₹30 LPA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Marriage
The man revealed conversation with a potential matrimonial match who cursed him after discovering his salary is ₹3 lakhs per annum, not ₹30 LPA | Image: Freepik
