Published 15:10 IST, October 28th 2024
Woman Lashes At Matrimonial Match After Realising He Earns ₹3 lakhs, Not ₹30 lakhs
The man revealed conversation with a potential matrimonial match who cursed him after discovering his salary is ₹3 lakhs per annum, not ₹30 LPA.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The man revealed conversation with a potential matrimonial match who cursed him after discovering his salary is ₹3 lakhs per annum, not ₹30 LPA | Image: Freepik
Advertisement
15:03 IST, October 28th 2024