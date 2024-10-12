Published 11:56 IST, October 12th 2024
Woman Pleads Guilty to Trying to Smuggle 29 Turtles Across a Vermont Lake into Canada by Kayak
A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:56 IST, October 12th 2024