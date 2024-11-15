Auto Desk

2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Launched In India: All You Need To Know About It

Kawasaki India launched the 2025 version of the Ninja ZX-4RR at Rs 9.42 lakh in India and has hiked the price of the by Rs 32,000,

Source: Kawasaki India

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR comes in a new colour. The new colour scheme comes with yellow and white accents, which are also being offered on the ZX-6R and ZX-10R.

Source: Kawasaki India

The Ninja ZX-4RR is the higher spec-variant of the regular Ninja ZX-4R and will come via the CBU route.

Source: Kawasaki India

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR offers features such as a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, four riding modes, LED headlamps and taillamps.

Source: Kawasaki India

The design of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is similar to the regular Ninja ZX-4R. The motorcycle consists of a trellis frame, which is made of high-tensile steel.

Source: Kawasaki India

The braking duties on the Ninja ZX-4RR are handled by the 290mm dual disc brakes at the front and consist of a 220mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as well.

Source: Kawasaki India

The front gets a 37mm upside-down Showa SFF-BP front forks with preload adjustment and the rear gets a Showa BFRC monoshock suspension with the preload adjustment.

Source: Kawasaki India

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR weighs 189 kilograms and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The mechanicals of the 2025 Ninja ZX-4RR are unchanged.

Source: Kawasaki India

The Ninja ZX-4RR is powered by a 399cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, producing 76 BHP and 37.6 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Source: Kawasaki India