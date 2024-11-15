2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Launched In India: All You Need To Know About It

Kawasaki India launched the 2025 version of the Ninja ZX-4RR at Rs 9.42 lakh in India and has hiked the price of the by Rs 32,000,
Source: Kawasaki India
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR comes in a new colour. The new colour scheme comes with yellow and white accents, which are also being offered on the ZX-6R and ZX-10R.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR weighs 189 kilograms and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The mechanicals of the 2025 Ninja ZX-4RR are unchanged.
The Ninja ZX-4RR is powered by a 399cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, producing 76 BHP and 37.6 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.
