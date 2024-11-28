Audi Q7 Facelift 2024: Key Highlights

Audi India launched the Q7 facelift in India. The luxury SUV gets updated exteriors, revised interiors and features upgrade.
The Audi Q7 Facelift gets an all LED matrix headlamps with LED DRLs. The German automaker provides headlamp washers in 2024 as well.
The wheels of the Audi q7 facelift are simplistic inn design. Audi provides 20-inch alloy wheels and there is option to upgrade as well. There are front and rear disc brakes on offer
The length of the Audi Q7 is more than 4.4m. Since it a three-row SUV, there is decent space in the third row seats.
The rear profile of the Audi Q7 has a chrome strip connecting the LED taillamps. The boot opens electronically and there is decent space on offer.
The Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine. This V6 engine produces 340 BHP and 500Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox.
The feature list in the Audi Q7 comprises of four-zone climate control, wireless charger, Audi virtual cockpit for the intrument cluster, and more.
The Audi Q7 is available five exterior colour options and two interior trims as well. The exterior consists of Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Sakhir Gold, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.
The price of the Audi Q7 starts at Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants.
