BMW F900 GSA Review in 10 Points

Front Design

The front design of the BMW F900 GSA is similar to the previous model. It has a similar styling as the F1300 GSA, and there are fog lamps as a standard fitment enhancing the lighting at night. 

Side Design

The BMW F900 GSA has a seat height of 875mm, but it can be adjusted since the rear has an adjustable suspension. Since it has a parallel twin engine, the engine is protected with the engine guard if the bike falls.

Headlights

The LED headlights have a more sharper design and is the same unit which is offered on the F1300 GSA. the throw of the light is decent and could have been improved. 

Features

The right side of the handlebar offers features like heated grips, riding modes, and ignition switch. There are four riding modes that are unlocked and one is locked.  

Brakes

The front tyres uses 305 mm dual disc brakes from Brembo in the F900 GSA. The braking was on point and there was a nose dive under heavy braking. 

More Features

The left side of the handlebar offeres a number of buttons for multiple adjustments. There is cruise control, suspensions adjustment, a rotary knob to toggle the instrument cluster, and TPMS.

Instrument Cluster

The instrument cluster is an LED unit, which displays a multitude of information. It shows speed, gear position indicator, TPMS, fuel level, range, and can be toggled via the rotary knob on left side. 

Rear

The rear of the BMW F900 GSA has a LED taillamp on offer. Further the exhaust is placed quite high, which makes water wading more convenient and the sound from the exhaust note was thumpy. 

Suspensions

The front uses USD forks, and these came with manual adjustment for the preload and compression. 

Price

The price of the BMW F900 GSA starts at ₹14.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants to choose from. 

