BMW i5 M60 - Review in 10 Points

The BMW i5 M60 gets a similar front design as the regular 5 Series on offer. It gets BMW LED headlamps and DRLs and an M badge on the grill.
The i5 M60 is powered by dual electric motors, producing 601 BHP and 795 Nm torque. The i5 has a claimed WLTP range of 516 km. On our test, it gave a range of 450 km.
The BMW i5 M60 runs on 20-inch alloy wheels. The front tyres have a 245mm cross section and the rear tyres have a 275mm cross section.
The i5 M60 has a length of 5,060 mm, 1,900 mm wide, and 1,505 mm tall. However, the ground clearance is extremely poor, with only 136mm of ground clearance on offer.
The rear seats of the BMW i5 M60 offer decent space as it is based on the short wheelbase 5 Series. It misses on rear sunshades, which could have enhanced the rear seat experience.
For music lovers, BMW has offered the i5 M60 with a 17-speaker Bowers and Wilkins Surround Sound music system. This music system provides an immersive sound experience.
The steering wheel gets a flat-bottom unit. There is a red stripe, pointing to the centre of the steering wheel. The BMW logo gets a blue ring, highlighting the electric version of the 5 Series.
At the rear, the BMW i5 M60 has a diffuser styled treatment for better aerodynamics. The design of the taillamps is similar to the regular 5 Series on offer.
BMW offers push button start/stop, gear selector, iDrive controller, and the volume controller in crystal effect. These can be upgraded to Swarovski crystals by paying additional cost.
The price of BMW i5 M60 starts at Rs 1.19 Crore (ex-showroom).
