BMW M5 Launched in India: All You Need To Know

BMW Group India launched the seventh generation of the M5 in India with an updated exterior design, powerful engine and more sporty aesthetics. It is powered by a V8 engine and an electric motor.

BMW M5 comes with all-LED adaptive headlamps and kidney grill finished in gloss black. It has a single bar on the grill consisting of the M5 badge and has revised bumpers. 

M5 runs on staggered wheel size. The front wheels are equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels and the rear comes with 21-inch alloy wheels. The flared wheel arches enhances the sporty aesthetics.

Since it is a plug-in hybrid model, the port for charging the vehicle is present on the left fender. The ORVMs are similar to the previous generation model.

The BMW M5 comes with quad-exhaust pipes with diffusers for better airflow. There are sharp cuts and creases enhancing the character of the sedan.

BMW M5 is offered with a standard Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system with 18 speakers and 655-watt amplifier. The steering wheel is similar as the regular 5-Series with a flat-bottom.

The price of the BMW M5 starts at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The steering wheel of BMW M5 gets special M1 and M2 buttons, which can be configured for suspension, exhaust, engine, driving mode, and other factors.

BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine mated to an electric motor as well. The combined output is 727 BHP and 1000Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox.

BMW M5 can do 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, 0-200km/h in 10.9 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. With the M Driver Package, the top speed can be extended to 305km/h.

