BMW M5 Launched in India: All You Need To Know

BMW Group India launched the seventh generation of the M5 in India with an updated exterior design, powerful engine and more sporty aesthetics. It is powered by a V8 engine and an electric motor.
Source: BMW Group India
BMW M5 comes with all-LED adaptive headlamps and kidney grill finished in gloss black. It has a single bar on the grill consisting of the M5 badge and has revised bumpers.
The BMW M5 comes with quad-exhaust pipes with diffusers for better airflow. There are sharp cuts and creases enhancing the character of the sedan.
BMW M5 is offered with a standard Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system with 18 speakers and 655-watt amplifier. The steering wheel is similar as the regular 5-Series with a flat-bottom.
The price of the BMW M5 starts at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom) in India.
Source: BMW Group India
The steering wheel of BMW M5 gets special M1 and M2 buttons, which can be configured for suspension, exhaust, engine, driving mode, and other factors.
BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine mated to an electric motor as well. The combined output is 727 BHP and 1000Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox.
