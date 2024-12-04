Honda Amaze Arrives in India: Top 10 Features

Honda Amaze is an entry-level sub-4m compact sedan from Honda Cars in India. It was first launched in 2013, and the automaker launched the third generation in 2024.
Source: Honda Cars India
Honda Amaze's exterior gets a revised look, including bi-LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, a new grill, and a chrome line connecting the headlamps.
It is 3995 mm long, 1733 mm wide, and 1500 mm high. Amaze has a wheelbase of 2470mm and offers a 416L boot space. Amaze is offered with 15-inch alloy wheels.
The rear design of the Amaze is similar to that of the Honda City. It is simplistic and offers a shark fin antenna.
The interiors of the Amaze are updated and come with dual-tone treatment. The dashboard gets a new infotainment screen and the feature list is also updated.
The company claims that the Honda Amaze is the most affordable car that offers Level-2 ADAS features in India. It also features six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.
It offers features such as a blind-spot camera, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. It misses on a sunroof, electrochromic IRVM, and rear adjustable headrests.
Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 90BHP and 110Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission.
The Honda Amaze rivals the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor in its segment.
The introductory price of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs 7.99 lakh for the V MT variant. It is available in V, VX, and ZX trims.
