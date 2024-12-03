Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 10 Cars With ADAS In India

Mahinda XUV 3XO offers a level-2 ADAS for safety in its AX5 L and AX7 L variants. The price of AX5 L and AX7 L variant starts at Rs 12.23 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Hyundai Venue offers a Level-1 ADAS safety. It is offered in the SX (O) variant onwards. The price of the SX (O) variant starts at Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
The third car on the list is Honda City. It offers ADAS from the V variant onwards. The price of the Honda City V variant starts at Rs 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Sonet offers Level-1 ADAS. It is offered from the GTX+ variant onwards. The price of the GTX+ variant is Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Verna offers Level-2 ADAS features. It is offered from the SX (O) variant onwards. The price of the SX (O) variant starts at Rs 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda Elevate offers similar ADAS features as the City. It offers ADAS in the ZX trim. The price of the ZX trim starts at Rs 15.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Creta offers Level-2 ADAS safety features. It is offered from its SX Tech variant onwards. The price of this variant starts at Rs 15.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx offers Level-2 ADAS for safety. It is offered in the AX3 L, AX5 L, and AX7 L variants. The price of AX3 L variant starts at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Astor was the first SUV, which was launched with ADAS features. It is offered with Level-2 ADAS from the Savvy Pro variant. The price of this variant is Rs 17.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos offers Level-2 ADAS for safety. It is offered from the GTX variant onwards. The price of the Kia Seltos GTX variant is Rs 19.07 lakh (ex-showroom).
