Hyundai Creta N Line - Review in 10 Points

Hyundai Creta N Line gets a revised front as compared to the regular Creta. The grill is revised and gets N Line badging. It gets all-LED headlights, which provide great illumination at night.
The Creta N Line runs on an 18-inch alloy with an N Line badge. It gets all four red disc brake calipers. The suspension is tuned on the softer side making the ride quality bumpy at high speeds.
Hyundai Creta N Line is offered in three paint schemes and dual-tone treatment. Red inserts are running across the vehicle, which enhances the sporty appearance.
The rear profile has a diffuser treatment with dual exhaust pipes finished in chrome. It gets a spoiler as well for enhanced aerodynamics.
The taillamps are all LED units and get a connected treatment. There is a rear wiper and washer as well for better practicality.
The interiors of the Creta N Line get red inserts and red stitching with black upholstery. The dashboard layout is similar to the regular Creta.
The rear seat occupants get rear sunshades to cut harsh sunlight in summer. Creta N Line is equipped with a Bose premium sound system, having great audio output.
Hyundai Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 253Nm torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission.
Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, and dual-zone climate control. The chrome gear lever feels sturdy to hold.
Hyundai Creta N Line gave a fuel efficiency of 14.5 km/l on our test. The price of the Hyundai Creta N Line starts at Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N8 variant.
