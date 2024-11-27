Mahindra BE 6e Launched In India: Key Highlights

The Mahindra BE 6e is based on the INGLO platform. The automaker launched it with multiple features, sharp looks and two battery packs. The price starts at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Mahindra
The exterior design of the Mahindra BE 6e has a sloping roofline, giving a more coupe-styling. The BE 6e runs on 19-inch alloy wheels which are aerodynamically designed.
Source: Mahindra
The BE 6e Have flush door handles as well for better aerodynamics and performance. The rear of the BE 6e offer a subtle roof-mounted spoiler.
Source: Mahindra
The BE 6e has a wheelbase of 2,775mm, resulting in a roomy cabin inside. It has a boot space of 455L and a frunk storage of 45L.
Source: Mahindra
The Mahindra BE 6e is offered in two battery options. There is a 59kWh battery pack and there is a 79kWh battery pack. The 79kWh battery pack has an ARAI range of 682km.
Source: Mahindra
The Mahindra BE 6e is equipped with Level-2 ADAS suite. It consists of both radar and a camera for the functionality.
Source: Mahindra
Along with ADAS, the Mahindra BE 6e is equipped with seven airbags. There are front airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags and there is a knee airbag on offer.
Source: Mahindra
The interiors of the Mahindra BE 6e are inspired from the fighter jet. The steering wheel gets illuminated BE logo with multiple controls for various functions.
Source: Mahindra
The Mahindra BE 6e is equipped with a Dolby Atmos 16 speaker Harmon Kardon music system. It has a new MAIA software with 24 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has augmented realty heads-up display.
Source: Mahindra