Auto Desk

Mahindra Thar Roxx to Tata Curvv: Top 10 Safest Cars With 5-Star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

Mahindra Thar Roxx scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold, and hill-descent control.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Tata Nexon scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. Nexon scored five star safety rating in the Global NCAP as well.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Mahindra XUV 3XO scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, 360-degree camera with blind view, and more.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Tata Curvv EV scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, Hill Hold Assist, ESC, and more.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Tata Nexon EV scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mount, hill hold control and more.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Mahindra XUV 400 EV scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, ESC, Hill Hold Assist, and more.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Tata Curvv scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ESC, and more.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Tata Punch EV scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, and more.

Source: Bharat NCAP

Tata Harrier and Safari scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupancy in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It comes with 6 airbags, hill hold control, Level-2 ADAS, and more.

Source: Bharat NCAP