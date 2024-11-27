Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India: Key Highlights

Mahindra XEV 9e has a connected LED DRL and LED headlamps at the front. It has sharp cuts and creases and has a sporty stance on offer. The new Mahindra logo for electric vehicle illuminates as well.
The Mahindra XEV 9e runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and the sloping roof line gives it a coupe design. It has flush door handles for better aerodynamics. The XEV 9e has a ground clearance of 207mm.
Mahindra XEV 9e is available in two battery pack. The charging time of the 59kWh battery pack is 20 minutes from a 140kW charger and for the 79kWh battery pack is 20 minutes from a 170kW charger.
Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with a 16 speaker Harmon Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos. It has an output of 1400W. Along with that, The XEV 9e is equipped with a passenger side screen as well.
The Mahindra XEV 9e has a triple screen layout with a dual-tone treatment for the dashboard. The feature list includes ambient lighting, MAIA in-car connectivity suite, panoramic sunroof, and more.
With the INGLO platform on the XEV 9e, the coupe SUV has a flat floor for the rear seat passengers. The flat floor allows a better cabin experience for the rear seat passengers.
Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with multiple safety features. It has Level-2 ADAS suite with multiple features. It is a camera and a radar based system.
The Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with seven airbags. It consists of dual-front airbags, curtain airbags, side airbags, and there is a knee airbag on offer.
The company claims that the NVH levels of the Mahindra XEV 9e is the best-in-segment. Additionally, as an optional package, there are rear-seat entertainment screens on offer.
