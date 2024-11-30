Auto Desk

Maruti Dzire to Tata Nexon: Top Budget Cars With Sunroof On Offer

Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift was recently launched in India. The sunroof comes in the ZXI+ variant onwards, which starts at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a new Z-Series engine. 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Punch gives a regular sized sunroof in its models. The sunroof comes from the Accomplished S variant onwards. The price of this variant is Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Source: Tata Motors

Hyundai Exter has a regular sunroof on offer. The sunroof is available from the SX varinat onwards. The price of this variant is Rs 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Exter rivals with Tata Punch. 

Source: Hyundai

The Hyundai Venue is offered with a regular sunroof. Hyundai Venue gets it in the S+ variant onwards. The price of the Venue S+ variant starts at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Hyundai india

Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback, which offers a regular sunroof. The sunroof is availablw from the XM S variant onwards. The price of this variant is Rs 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Tata Motors

Hyundai i10 is a premium hatchback, which offers a regular sunroof. The sunroof is offered from the Asta variant. The price of this variant is Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Source: Hyundai

Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback which offers dual-cylinder technology in its segment. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The price of the CNG variants starts at Rs 7.45 lakh

Source: Tata Motors

Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a regular and a panoramic sunroof. The sunroof is avialblw from the MX2 Pro variant onwards. The price of the MX2 Pro variant is Rs 9.24 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Mahindra

Tata Nexon offers a panoramic sunroof and a small sunroof as well. The panoramic sunroof is offered from the Smart Plus S variant, The price of this variant is Rs 9.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Tata Motors

The Kia Sonet offers a regular sunroof option. The sunroof comes from the HTE (O) variant onwards. The price of the HTE (O) variant is Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Kia India

 Next Story