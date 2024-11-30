Maruti Dzire to Tata Nexon: Top Budget Cars With Sunroof On Offer

Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift was recently launched in India. The sunroof comes in the ZXI+ variant onwards, which starts at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a new Z-Series engine.
Tata Punch gives a regular sized sunroof in its models. The sunroof comes from the Accomplished S variant onwards. The price of this variant is Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter has a regular sunroof on offer. The sunroof is available from the SX varinat onwards. The price of this variant is Rs 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Exter rivals with Tata Punch.
The Hyundai Venue is offered with a regular sunroof. Hyundai Venue gets it in the S+ variant onwards. The price of the Venue S+ variant starts at Rs 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback, which offers a regular sunroof. The sunroof is availablw from the XM S variant onwards. The price of this variant is Rs 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai i10 is a premium hatchback, which offers a regular sunroof. The sunroof is offered from the Asta variant. The price of this variant is Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a regular and a panoramic sunroof. The sunroof is avialblw from the MX2 Pro variant onwards. The price of the MX2 Pro variant is Rs 9.24 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon offers a panoramic sunroof and a small sunroof as well. The panoramic sunroof is offered from the Smart Plus S variant, The price of this variant is Rs 9.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Kia Sonet offers a regular sunroof option. The sunroof comes from the HTE (O) variant onwards. The price of the HTE (O) variant is Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
