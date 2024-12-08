MG Comet EV to Tata Nexon EV: Top 10 Most Affordable EV Cars in India

MG Comet EV is the most affordable EV in India. Comet EV has a claimed range of 230km.
MG Comet EV price: Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: MG Motor India
Tata Tiago EV is the entry-level EV from Tata Motors. It is offered with a 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 250km and 315kmn.
Tata Tiago EV price: 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Source: Tata Motor
Tata Punch EV is based on the regular Punch. It is offered in a 25kWh and a 35kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 315km and 421km.
Tata Punch EV Price: 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motor
Tata Tigor EV is a sub-4m compact EV. Tigor EV comes in a single battery pack of 26kWh. It has a claimed range of 315km,
Tata Tigor EV Price: 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motor
Tata Nexon EV is a popular SUV offered in a 30kWh, a 40.5kWh, and a 45kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 325km, 465 km, 486km respectively.
Tata Nexon EV Price: Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motor
Citroen eC3 is offered in a single battery pack, It comes in a 29.2kWh battery pack. The claimed range of Citroen eC3 is 320km.
Citroen eC3 Price: Rs 12.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Citroen
MG Windsor EV was launched in September. It has a 38 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 331km. It is offered with a B-a-a-S.
MG Windsor EV Price: Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with battery,
Source: MG Motor India
Mahindra XUV 400 EV is offered with a 34.5kWh and a 39.5kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 375km and 476km respectively.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price: 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Mahindra
Tata Curvv EV is a coupe SUV. It is offered with a 45kWh and a 55kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 502km and 585km respectively.
Tata Curvv EV Price: Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motor
Mahindra launched the BE 6 recently. It is offered with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 682km from the 79kWh pack,
Mahindra BE 6 Price: Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Mahindra