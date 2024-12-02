Skoda Kylaq Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai: Details Here

Skoda India has opened the bookings of Kylaq in India. The Skoda Kylaq is available in four variants, Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. Kylaq is available in six colour options.
The Skoda Kylaq's base variant is Classic. The price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The Classic variant has LED headlamps, six airbags, and more.
Skoda Kylaq's mid-variant is Signature. The price starts at Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) in Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The Signature variant offers cruise control, TPMS, and more.
Skoda Kylaq's Signature+ variant has more features on offer. The price starts at Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. It has hill hold control, and 16-inch alloys.
Skoda Kylaq's top variant is Prestige. The price starts at Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. This variant offers 17-inch alloys, wireless charger, and more.
The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre inline three-cylnder turbo petrol engine, which produces 115BHP and 175 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.
The interiors of the Skoda Kylaq has dual-tone treatment. The dashboard is similar to Kushaq. It comes with a 10.07-inch infotainment screen, two-spoke steering wheel, and leather upholstery.
Skoda Kylaq has a length of 3995mm, a width of 1783mm, a height of 1619mm, and a wheelbase of 2566mm. The boot space of Skoda Kylaq is 446L.
Skoda Kylaq rivals with Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger in its segment.
