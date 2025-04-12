Tata Curvv Dark Edition Launched in India: Price, Features, and More
About Tata Curvv
Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Dark Edition in India. It launched the Curvv, its coupe-SUV in 2024 and has a sloping roof line and has a similar exterior and interiors as other Tata SUVs.
Source: Tata
Exteriors
The exteriors of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition has an all-black paint scheme, minimal chrome and the alloys are also painted in black, enhancing the overall aesthetic.
Dimensions
The length of Tata Curvv is 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,630 mm tall. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels.
Features
With the Tata Curvv Dark Edition, the feature list is updated. It gets dual-zone climate control, rear sun shades for the windows, voice enabled panoramic sunroof, and more.
Safety Features
Tata Curvv offers a Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.
Safety Rating
Tata Curvv scored a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. It scored 29.50 points for adult occupants safety.
Engine Specification
Tata Curvv Dark Edition is available with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, making 123 bhp and 225 Nm torque and a 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 260 Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Variants
Tata Curvv Dark Edition is available in eight variants to the buyers. It starts from Accomplished S 1.2 petrol MT variant.
Price
The price of Tata Curvv Dark Edition starts at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).