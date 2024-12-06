Top 10 Most-Affordable Cars with 360-Degree Camera in India

Nissan Magnite is the most affordable car with a 360-degree camera. It offers camera from the Tekna variant onwards. Nissan Magnite Tekna variant price starts at Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback. It offers a 360-degree camera in the XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX variants. Tata Altroz XZ LUX variant starts at Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback with a 360-degree camera. It offers camera from the Alpha variant onwards. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant price starts at Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a sub-4m compact sedan. It offers a 360-degree camera in ts ZXI+ variant. Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI+ variant price starts at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Glanza shares its underpinnings with Baleno. It offers a 360-degree camera in the V variant. Toyota Glanza V variant price starts at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Altroz Racer is a performance version of the regular Altroz. It offers 360-degree camera from its R2 variant onwards. Tata Altroz Racer R2 variant starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon is a sub-4m compact SUV. It offers a 360-degree camera in its Creative+ variant onwards. Tata Nexon Creative variant price starts at Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on Balneo. It offers a 360-degre camera in its Alpha variant. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha variant price starts at Rs 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Taisor is a sub-4m compact SUV. It offers a 360-degree camera in its V variant. Toyota Taisor V variant price starts at Rs 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV 3XO is the entry-level Mahindra SUV. It offers a 360-degree camera in the AX5 L and AX7 L variant. Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 L variant price starts at Rs 12.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
