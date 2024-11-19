Top 10 cars with air purifiers in India

Hyundai Creta gets an air purifier which is integrated into the automatic air conditioning system of the SUV. The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model.
Hyundai Venue is offered with an Auto healthy air purifier. The Hyundai Venue gets it in the SX (O) variant onwards. The price of the Venue SX (O) variant starts at Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sonet is offered with a Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection system from the HTX+ variant onwards. The price of the Sonet HTX+ variant starts at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Nexon EV is offered with an air purifier system. Tata offers it from the Empowered variant for the medium and long-range variants and the price starts at Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia Seltos is offered with a Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection system from the HTX variant onwards. The price of the Seltos HTX variant starts at Rs 15.46 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia Carens offers a Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection. It is offered from the Luxury variant onwards and the price is Rs 16.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Harrier offers an air purifier system which is offered from the Adventure + variant onwards. The price of the Adventure + variant starts at Rs 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Safari provides an air purifier with the facelift model. It is offered from the Adventure + variant onwards. The price of the Adventure + variant starts at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
