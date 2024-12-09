Top 10 Cars With Automatic Climate Control In India

Tata Tiago is the most affordable car with automatic AC. It offers in the XZ(O)+ variant. Tata Tiago price is Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ (O)+ variant.
Source: Tata Motors
Toyota Glanza is a premium hatchback. It offers automatic climate control in its E variant onwards. Toyota Glanza price is Rs 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant.
Source: Toyota
Nissan launched the updated Magnite in India. It offers automatic climate control from Accenta variant. Nissan Magnite price is Rs 7.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accenta variant.
Source: Nissan
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback and offers automatic climate control in its Sportz variant. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price is Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sportz variant.
Source: Hyundai Motor
Maruti Suzuki Balneo offers automatic climate control in the Delta variant onwards. Maruti Suzuki Baleno price is Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers automatic climate control in its Sigma variant. Maruti Suzuki Fronx price is Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki offers Ignis with automatic climate control in its Alpha variant. Maruti Suzuki Ignis price is Rs 7.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Toyota Taisor shares its underpinnings with the Fronx. It offers automatic climate control in its E variant onwards. Toyota Taisor price is Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant.
Source: Toyota
Tata Tigor is a sub-4m compact sedan, which offers automatic climate control in its XZ+ variant. Tata Tigor price is Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ+ variant.
Source: Tata Motor
Renault Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Magnite. It offers automatic climate control in its RXT(O) variant onwards. Renault Kiger price is Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXT (O) variant.
Source: Renault