Top 10 cars with Ventilated Seats in India

Tata Altroz Racer offer front-ventilated seats in its R3 variant. The price of Tata Altroz Racer R3 variant is Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motors
MG Windsor EV offers front-ventilated seats in its Essence variant. The price of MG Windsor EV Essence variant with B-a-a-S is Rs 12.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: MG Motor
Tata Punch EV offers front ventilated seats in its Empowered Plus variant. The price of Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus variant is Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motors
Kia Sonet offers front ventilated seats in its HTX variant. The price of Kia Sonet HTX variant is Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Kia India
Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers front ventilated seats in its Alpha Plus variant. The price of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alpha Plus variant is Rs 13.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Tata Nexon offers front ventilated seats in its Fearless Plus variant. The price of Tata Nexon Fearless Plus variant is Rs 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motors
Hyundai Verna offers front ventilated seats in its SX(O) variant. The price of Hyundai Verna SX(O) variant is Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Hyundai
Tata Curvv offers front ventilated seats in its Accomplished S variant. The price of Tata Curvv Accomplished S variant is Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motor
Tata Nexon EV offers front ventilated seats in its Empowered MR variant. The price of Tata Nexon EV Empowered MR variant is Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Tata Motor
MG Astor offers front ventilated seats in its Sharp Pro variant. The price of MG Astor Sharp Pro variant is Rs 15.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: MG Motor