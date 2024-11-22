Auto Desk

Top 10 Most Affordable Bikes In India

Hero HF Deluxe is the entry level motorcycle in India. The price starts at Rs 56,674 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 97cc engine and is available in 5 variants.

Source: Hero MotoCorp

TVS Motors has the TVS Sport as the entry-level motorcycle in India. The price starts at Rs 64,410 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 109cc engine and is available in 2 variants.

Source: TVS Motor Company

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has the Shine 100 as the entry-level motorcycle. The price starts at Rs 65,071 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 98cc engine and is available in a single variant.

Source: HMSI

Bajaj Auto has the Platina 100 as the entry-level motorcycle. The price starts at Rs 66,837 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 102cc engine and is available in a single variant.

Source: Bajaj Auto

Yamaha Motorcycles India has the FZ Fi as the entry-level motorcycle in India. The price starts at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 149cc engine and is available in two variants.

Source: Yamaha

Kawasaki Motorcycles has the W175 as the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup. The price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 177cc engine and is available in four variants.

Source: Kawasaki

Suzuki Motorcycles India has the Gixxer as the entry-level motorcycle in India. The price starts at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 150cc engine and is available in two variants.

Source: Suzuki Motorcycles

Royal Enfield has the Hunter 350 as the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup. The price starts at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 349cc engine and is available in three variants.

Source: Royal Enfield

Jawa Motorcycles has the Jawa 42 as the entry-level motorcycle in the market. The price starts at Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 294cc engine and is available in nine variants.

Source: Jawa

Yezdi has the Roadster as the entry-level motorcycle from the iconic brand in India. The price starts at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 334cc engine and is available in six variants.

Source: Yezdi