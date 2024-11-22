Top 10 Most Affordable Bikes In India

Source: Hero MotoCorp
TVS Motors has the TVS Sport as the entry-level motorcycle in India. The price starts at Rs 64,410 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 109cc engine and is available in 2 variants.
Source: TVS Motor Company
Source: HMSI
Source: Bajaj Auto
Source: Yamaha
Source: Kawasaki
Source: Suzuki Motorcycles
Source: Royal Enfield
Source: Jawa
Yezdi has the Roadster as the entry-level motorcycle from the iconic brand in India. The price starts at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 334cc engine and is available in six variants.
Source: Yezdi