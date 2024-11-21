Auto Desk

Top 10 Most Affordable Cars In India

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most affordable car in India. The price starts at Rs 3.99 lakh and is available in a petrol engine only. It has features such as air conditioning, power windows and more.

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Renault Kwid is a family hatchback and the price starts at Rs 4.69 lakh. It is offered in a petrol engine with a manual and an AMT transmission option.

Source: Renault

Tata Tiago is the entry level hatchback from Tata Motors. The price starts at Rs 4.99 lakh and it is offered in a petrol and a dual-cylinder CNG option as well.

Source: Tata Motors

Nissan Magnite is the most affordable sub-4m compact SUV in the market. The price starts at Rs 5.99 lakh. It is available in two petrol engines.

Source: Nissan

Hyundai Exter is the entry level SUV from Hyundai Motors India. The price of Exter is Rs 6.12 lakh. It is available in a petrol engine and a CNG option as well.

Source: Hyundai India

Citroen's C3 is the most affordable car from Citroen in India. The price starts at Rs 6.16 lakh. It is available in two petrol engine options.

Source: Citroen

Toyota Glanza is the entry level car from Toyota in India. It is priced at Rs 6.86 lakh. Glanza is available in a petrol engine with a CNG option as well.

Source: Toyota Kirloskar Motor

MG Comet is the most affordable EV in India. The price starts at Rs 6.99 lakh and with the B-a-a-S, the price starts at Rs 4.99 lakh with Rs 2.5/km for the battery. It has a claimed range of 230km.

Source: MG Motor India

Honda Amaze is a sub-4m compact sedan and rivals with Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura. It is priced at Rs 7.19 lakh. Amaze is offered in a single petrol engine.

Source: Honda Cars

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV. The price starts at Rs 7.79 lakh. It is available in two turbo petrol engines and a diesel engine.

Source: Mahindra