Top 10 Most Affordable Diesel Cars in India

Tata Altroz is the most affordable diesel car in India. It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Tata Altroz starts at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XM variant.
Source: Tata Motors
Mahindra Bolero is the entry-level SUV from Mahindra. It comes with a 1.5-litre three cylinder diesel engine. The price of the Mahindra Bolero is Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the B4 variant.
Source: Mahindra
Kia Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It offers with multiple transmission options. The price of Kia Sonet starts at Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant.
Source: Kia
Mahindra Bolero Neo is also a sub-4m compact SUV, which offers a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The price of Mahindra Bolero Neo is Rs 9.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N4 variant.
Source: Mahindra
Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX2 variant.
Source: Mahindra
Tata Nexon is a sub-4m compact SUV, which offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Tata Nexon starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smart Plus variant.
Source: Tata
Hyundai Venue is a sub-4m compact SUV, which offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at Rs 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S Plus variant.
Source: Hyundai
Mahindra Thar comes with two diesel engines on offer. The RWD variant comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Mahindra Thar is Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX (O) hard top RWD.
Source: Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is the bigger version of the Bolero Neo. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus starts at Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for P4.
Source: Mahindra
Tata Curvv is the latest entry in the market. It offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Tata Curvv starts at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Smart variant.
Source: Tata