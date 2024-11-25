Top Cars In India With Dual-Cylinder CNG Technology

Tata Tiago was updated with dual-cylinder technology early this year. It comes in a 1.2-litre petrol engine. producing 72 BHP and 95Nm. The price of Tiago CNG starts at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom)
Source: Tata Motors
Hyundai Exter is the first model to get dual-cylinder CNG and comes in single-cylinder option as well. It is offered in a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The price of the CNG variants is Rs 8.43 lakh.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios recently got the dual-cylinder CNG technology. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and CNG variant is offered in mid-spec trims. The price of CNG variants is Rs 7.68 lakh.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Aura competes with the Tata Tigor in its segment. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is available in a single-cylinder option. The price of the CNG variant starts at Rs 7.49 lakh.
Source: Hyundai q
Tata Nexon I-CNG was the latest entry in the market. It is the first turbocharged and the most powerful CNG SUV in India. The price of Nexon CNG starts at Rs 8.99 lakh.
Source: Tata Motors