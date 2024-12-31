List of Car Manufacturers to Surge Prices from January 2025

Skoda India will be revising the prices of its cars by 3% from January 2025. This price revision will not affect the recently launched Kylaq.
Honda Cars will be hiking the price of its existing lineup by 2% from January 2025. Honda currently sells City, Elevate, and Amaze in India
Maruti Suzuki India will be revising the prices of its models by up to 4% from January 2025. This price revision will vary depending on the model.
Kia India will revise the prices of its models by 2% across its lineup from January 2025. Kia Syros' price is likely to be announced at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.
JSW MG Motor India will surge the prices by 3% from January 2025 on its entire model lineup. MG currently sells three EVs in India.
Mahindra Auto will raise the prices of its models by 3% from January 2025. This price revision will apply to the SUVs and the commercial vehicles.
Tata Motors will hike the prices of its entire model lineup including EVs by 3% from January 2025. The price revision will vary on the models and variants.
Jeep and Citroen will surge the prices of its models by up to 2% from January 2025. This price revision will vary on specific models and variants.
German luxury automaker Audi India will surge the prices of its models by 3% from January 2025. The company recently launched the Q7 facelift in India.
BMW India announced a price revision of 3% across its model lineup from January 2025. It recently launched the BMW M5 in India.
Mercedes-Benz cars will see a price hike of 3% from January 2025 across its model lineup. The company will launch the G580 on January 9, 2025.
