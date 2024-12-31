Auto Desk

List of Car Manufacturers to Surge Prices from January 2025

Skoda India will be revising the prices of its cars by 3% from January 2025. This price revision will not affect the recently launched Kylaq.

Source: Skoda India

Honda Cars will be hiking the price of its existing lineup by 2% from January 2025. Honda currently sells City, Elevate, and Amaze in India
 

Source: Honda

Maruti Suzuki India will be revising the prices of its models by up to 4% from January 2025. This price revision will vary depending on the model.
 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Kia India will revise the prices of its models by 2% across its lineup from January 2025. Kia Syros' price is likely to be announced at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. 
 

Source: Kia India

JSW MG Motor India will surge the prices by 3% from January 2025 on its entire model lineup. MG currently sells three EVs in India. 
 

Source: JSW MG Motor India

Mahindra Auto will raise the prices of its models by 3% from January 2025. This price revision will apply to the SUVs and the commercial vehicles. 
 

Source: Mahindra Auto

Tata Motors will hike the prices of its entire model lineup including EVs by 3% from January 2025. The price revision will vary on the models and variants.  
 

Source: Tata Motors

Jeep and Citroen will surge the prices of its models by up to 2% from January 2025. This price revision will vary on specific models and variants. 
 

Source: Citroen

German luxury automaker Audi India will surge the prices of its models by 3% from January 2025. The company recently launched the Q7 facelift in India.
 

Source: Audi

BMW India announced a price revision of 3% across its model lineup from January 2025. It recently launched the BMW M5 in India. 
 

Source: BMW India

Mercedes-Benz cars will see a price hike of 3% from January 2025 across its model lineup. The company will launch the G580 on January 9, 2025.

 

Source: Mercedes-Benz India

