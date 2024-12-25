Year Ender 2024: Top 5 Bike Launches That Shaped the Indian Automotive Industry

The Ola S1 Z comes with two swappable batteries in a 1.5kWh battery pack each and has a claimed range of 146km. It has a top speed of 70km/h.
Source: Ola Electric
The price of the Ola S1 Z is Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom) and the S1 Z+ price at Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom). It is the most affordable EV scooter with swappable battery technology.
Source: Ola Electric
The Ola Roadster Pro is the Ola's first EV bike. It has features such as ADAS, wheelie control, and more. The Ola Roadster Pro has a claimed range of 579km on a single charge.
Source: Ola Electric
The price of the Ola Roadster Pro is Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 8kWh battery pack.
Source: Ola Electric
The BMW CE 02 is the most affordable EV in the BMW Motorrad’s lineup. It has a 3.9kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 108km on a single charge. It has claimed top speed of 95km/h.
Source: BMW Motorrad
The price of the BMW CE 02 is Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: BMW Motorrad
The KTM 50 SX is a dirt bike which has the smallest capacity petrol engine on offer. It comes with a 49cc single-cylinder petrol enginel, producing 5.4BHP and 5.2Nm torque.
Source: KTM
The price of the KTM 50 SX starts at Rs 4.75 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Source: KTM
The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has the most powerful single-cylinder engine on a production bike in the world. It has a 659cc engine, producing 76BHP and 63Nm torque.
Source: Ducati India
The price of the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono starts at Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Source: Ducati India