Year Ender 2024: Top 5 Car Launches that Shaped the Indian Automotive Industry

The Honda Amaze is the most affordable car under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) which has Level-2 ADAS for safety. It features a blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.
Source: Honda
The price of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in four variants.
Source: Honda
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire recently got a facelift and received a new design and updated feature list. It is the only sedan in its segment which offers a sunroof.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four variants.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
The MG Windsor EV is the first car which introduced the Battery-as-a-Service concept in India. This initiative reduces the upfront cost of owning an EV.
Source: MG Motor India
The price of the MG Windsor EV with B-a-a-S starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 3.5/km as battery rent. It is available in three variants.
Source: MG Motor India
The Mahindra BE 6 is a born electric SUV, based on the same INGLO architecture. The motor produces 230BHP and 380Nm torque. It is available in a 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack.
Source: Mahindra
The price of the Mahindra BE 6 is Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available in three variants.
Source: Mahindra
The Mahindra XEV 9e is based on the INGLO platform. It has a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack on offer. The XEV 9e features a triple-screen layout on the dashboard.
Source: Mahindra
The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at Rs 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants.
Source: Mahindra