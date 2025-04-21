Apr 21, 2025

Khushi Rawat

10 Budget-Friendly Destinations That’ll Cost You Less Than Domestic Travel

We’ve all been there—dreaming of travelling abroad, only to put it off because we think it’s too expensive. But what if we told you that travelling to some countries can actually be cheaper than a domestic trip?  

Source: Unsplash

Thanks to favourable exchange rates, lower inflation, and budget-friendly airline fares, your money goes further in plenty of places. Ready to explore? Let’s dive in! 

Source: Unsplash

Thailand

With flights from Rs 13,000 and daily costs between Rs 2,000-3,000, it's a bargain! Enjoy visa-free entry for up to 7 days. Best time: November to February. 

Source: Unsplash

Sri Lanka

Round-trip fares start at Rs 15,000, and daily expenses range from Rs 2,000-3,500. No visa for 7-10 days. Ideal months: December to February. 

Source: Unsplash

Bhutan

Flights from Rs 8,000 and daily costs Rs 2,500-5,000. No visa needed! Best time: October to December. 

Source: Unsplash

Nepal

Round-trip fares range from Rs 10,000-15,000, with daily costs between Rs 1,500-3,000. Indian travellers enjoy visa-free entry. Travel between October–December or March–May. 

Source: Unsplash

Vietnam

Flights Rs 18,000-22,000 and daily expenses Rs 2,000-4,000. An e-visa costs Rs 2,000. Best time: March-May, September-November. 

Source: Unsplash

Kazakhstan

Round-trip fares Rs 25,000-30,000, with daily expenses Rs 3,000-5,000. No visa for up to 14 days. Best time: April-June or September-October. 

Source: Unsplash

Azerbaijan

Flights cost Rs 30,000-35,000 and daily costs Rs 2,500-4,000. E-visa available for Rs 2,000. Ideal months: April-June or September-October. 

Source: Unsplash

Cambodia

Flights are from Rs 25,000, and daily expenses are Rs 2,500-4,500. Visa on arrival for Rs 2,200. Best months: November-February. 

Source: Unsplash

Indonesia

Round-trip fares are Rs 20,000-25,000, and daily costs are Rs 2,000-3,500. Visa on arrival for Rs 2,600. Best months: May-September. 

Source: Unsplash

Malaysia

Flights cost Rs 15,000-20,000 and daily costs Rs 2,500-4,000. E-visa for Rs 1,500. Visit between December and February.

Source: Unsplash