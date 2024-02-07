January 14, 2024
4 financial awareness mantras
Identifying your aim: It is important to decide what you are working for, as a clear aim will help you narrow down your route.
Source: Pexels
Investing in Appreciating Assets: Appreciating assets such as real estate and currency will yield future benefits, and is a way to secure your income for the long term.
Source: Pexels
Creating an emergency fund: While appreciating assets is a good option for the long term, they can not be used in crisis management.
Source: Pexels
Being informed: Staying updated with market trends and investment options gives you financial power and pivots from your options with time.
Source: Pexels