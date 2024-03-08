March 8, 2024
5 government schemes for women
The Women Entrepreneurship Platform is a one-stop solution for women entrepreneurs, offering workshops, campaigns, and networking opportunities.
Ministry of MSME enhances women artisans' coir skills through a two-month training program with a monthly stipend of Rs 3000.
Initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development provides skill development for women above 16 years
Supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Women Scientists scheme encourages women scientists to return to mainstream careers by funding research projects.
The Mudra Yojana offers loans up to Rs 10 lakh to women entrepreneurs managing manufacturing or production businesses without collateral.
