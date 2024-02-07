January 8, 2024
5 money lessons for children
Initiating financial lessons for children at an early age is important as formal education lacks financial curriculum.
Here are some financial lessons that you should teach your children:
Purposeful Spending: Make your children understand the importance of money. Teach them how to spend money wisely.
Money vs Worth: Teach your children the value of money and the worth one gets on consuming the goods while spending their money.
Evading greed: To know the pitfalls of greed is important; shortcuts of earning money can lead to significant losses.
Gratitude and Attitude: The right attitude while spending the money and gratitude for what is inherited is important for kids to understand.
Discourage borrowings: Teaching your children the disadvantages of debt-trap, and to make them understand how important it is to pay off your debts.
