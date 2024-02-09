February 9, 2024

Acer, Asustek plans to set up PC manufacturing unit in India

Two of the world's leading PC manufacturers from Taiwan, Acer and Asustek, have announced plans to escalate their manufacturing operations in India.

Source: Unsplash

This strategic shift comes as the Indian government contemplates imposing stricter import restrictions to encourage domestic production.

Source: Zebronics

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Acer has identified India as its second-largest market, trailing only behind the United States in terms of shipments and revenue.

Source: Zebronics

Acer Chairman, Jason Chen, revealed the company's intentions to ramp up the sales of consumer notebook computers within the Indian market throughout the year.

Source: Pexels

Similarly, Asustek Computer's Co-CEO, Samson Hu, said that the company's aggressive approach towards enhancing local manufacturing capabilities in India.

Source: Zebronics

Asustek is considering advancing to component-level production in India, stepping beyond mere final assembly operations, in response to the Indian government's long-term manufacturing ambitions.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide