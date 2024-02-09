February 9, 2024
Acer, Asustek plans to set up PC manufacturing unit in India
Two of the world's leading PC manufacturers from Taiwan, Acer and Asustek, have announced plans to escalate their manufacturing operations in India.
This strategic shift comes as the Indian government contemplates imposing stricter import restrictions to encourage domestic production.
According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Acer has identified India as its second-largest market, trailing only behind the United States in terms of shipments and revenue.
Acer Chairman, Jason Chen, revealed the company's intentions to ramp up the sales of consumer notebook computers within the Indian market throughout the year.
Similarly, Asustek Computer's Co-CEO, Samson Hu, said that the company's aggressive approach towards enhancing local manufacturing capabilities in India.
Asustek is considering advancing to component-level production in India, stepping beyond mere final assembly operations, in response to the Indian government's long-term manufacturing ambitions.
