January 29, 2024

Adani Green Energy secures funding for $750 million Holdco Bond redemption

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), the green arm of the conglomerate on Monday completed the funding of the reserves for a $750 million Holdco Bond.

Source: Facebook Photo

The sources of funds are TotalEnergies JV Proceeds ($300 mn), promoters preferential allotment ($281 mn) and debt service reserve account, hedge reserves and interest on reserve account ($169 mn).

Source: Pexels

Earlier this month, the company announced a redemption plan for the $750 million Holdco notes to boost investors' confidence.

Source: Pixabay

At that time, company said the outstanding amounts of the Holdco Notes shall be fully secured through cash balances set aside as part of various reserve accounts, eight months before the maturity.

Source: Reuters Photo

The conglomerate's green arm completed the funding with the receipt of the funds under the preferential allotment of ₹9,350 crore ($1,125 million) to the promoters of Adani Green.

Source: Adani Green

Adani Green shareholders approved the preferential allotment with 99% of the majority on 18 January and thereafter the promoters funded Rs 2,338 crore primary infusion into the company last week.

Source: Pexels Photo

Adani Green said that it has set aside the funds in the Senior Debt Redemption Account (SDRA) and other reserve accounts of the Holdco Notes, post which the funding of the reserves has been completed.

Source: Pexels

View Next Slide