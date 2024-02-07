January 29, 2024
Adani Green Energy secures funding for $750 million Holdco Bond redemption
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), the green arm of the conglomerate on Monday completed the funding of the reserves for a $750 million Holdco Bond.
Source: Facebook Photo
The sources of funds are TotalEnergies JV Proceeds ($300 mn), promoters preferential allotment ($281 mn) and debt service reserve account, hedge reserves and interest on reserve account ($169 mn).
Source: Pexels
Earlier this month, the company announced a redemption plan for the $750 million Holdco notes to boost investors' confidence.
Source: Pixabay
At that time, company said the outstanding amounts of the Holdco Notes shall be fully secured through cash balances set aside as part of various reserve accounts, eight months before the maturity.
Source: Reuters Photo
The conglomerate's green arm completed the funding with the receipt of the funds under the preferential allotment of ₹9,350 crore ($1,125 million) to the promoters of Adani Green.
Source: Adani Green
Adani Green shareholders approved the preferential allotment with 99% of the majority on 18 January and thereafter the promoters funded Rs 2,338 crore primary infusion into the company last week.
Source: Pexels Photo
Adani Green said that it has set aside the funds in the Senior Debt Redemption Account (SDRA) and other reserve accounts of the Holdco Notes, post which the funding of the reserves has been completed.
Source: Pexels